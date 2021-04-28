Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to “Hold”

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $216.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a 52 week low of $90.94 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.23 and its 200 day moving average is $209.22. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

