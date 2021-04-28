Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MarineMax, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for MarineMax in a research note issued on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NYSE HZO opened at $59.32 on Monday. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.96.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $45,050.00. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $443,700.00. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,680 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 187.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 74,407 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

