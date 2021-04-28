Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

APDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. Research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

