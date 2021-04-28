ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

ACVA stock opened at $33.91 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

