Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $119.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NBIX. Wedbush lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NBIX opened at $97.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.03 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average is $100.36.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $98,739.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $339,946.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,683.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,970 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,804,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after buying an additional 399,834 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,755,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,006,000 after buying an additional 279,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.