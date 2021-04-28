Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Issued By Desjardins

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Desjardins reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Metro in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MRU. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.89.

TSE:MRU opened at C$56.73 on Monday. Metro has a one year low of C$52.63 and a one year high of C$66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$13.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.25.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

