M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.22

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and traded as high as $8.05. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 390 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96.

About M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP)

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

