Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.53

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and traded as low as $2.00. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 137,274 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 million, a PE ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $37.78 million during the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, analysts predict that Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners stock. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Clarus Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Cypress Environmental Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

