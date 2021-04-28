Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce $2.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $2.31 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $8.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $9.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion.

TECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays downgraded Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Teck Resources stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 201.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

