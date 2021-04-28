Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $451.08 Million

Brokerages forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report $451.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $440.70 million to $463.94 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $715.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nabors Industries.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $446.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.15 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Shares of NBR opened at $82.89 on Wednesday. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $133.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $704.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.