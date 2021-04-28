Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Brokerages expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $98.35 on Wednesday. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Hasbro by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.