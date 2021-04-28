ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,567,200 shares, a growth of 281.2% from the March 31st total of 2,772,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,283.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPDF opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.