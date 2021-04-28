Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 235.5% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 650,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BASA stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Basanite has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.

Basanite Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

