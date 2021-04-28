LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HCMLY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $12.33 on Monday. LafargeHolcim has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

