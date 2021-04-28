VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.20% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
NYSE VZIO opened at $24.76 on Monday. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.
VIZIO Company Profile
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.