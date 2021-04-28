VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE VZIO opened at $24.76 on Monday. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

In other VIZIO news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 265,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $5,188,974.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,557. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $12,212,235.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,576,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,101,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

