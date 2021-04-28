Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

YUM opened at $116.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.96. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $118.97.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

