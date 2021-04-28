The Allstate (ALL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Allstate to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALL opened at $125.84 on Wednesday. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $126.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.69. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

