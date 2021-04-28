Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Knight Equity lifted their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Knight Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

KHTRF opened at $4.40 on Monday. Knight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.