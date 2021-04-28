Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Independent Bank Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Independent Bank in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $83.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,385,000 after buying an additional 161,705 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.16%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

