Canfor (CFP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canfor (TSE:CFP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.30 per share for the quarter.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter.

CFP opened at C$32.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.21. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$8.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.93.

Several brokerages have commented on CFP. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$35.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

