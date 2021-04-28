Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.63, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.87.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.