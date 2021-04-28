Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on REMYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.30 and a beta of 0.20.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

