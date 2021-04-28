CIBC Increases Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to $140.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price objective increased by analysts at CIBC from $130.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRRSF. TD Securities increased their price target on Trisura Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Trisura Group from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

TRRSF stock opened at $99.50 on Monday. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.65.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

