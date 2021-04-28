Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issued By Truist Securiti

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $5.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $30.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $42.21 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $267.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.22 and its 200-day moving average is $264.58. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Biogen by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after acquiring an additional 316,017 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125,362 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,207 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.