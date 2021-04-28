Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of CVBF opened at $21.76 on Monday. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,829,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,813,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,368,000 after purchasing an additional 951,910 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,848,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,053,000 after purchasing an additional 547,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,770,000 after buying an additional 197,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,106,000 after buying an additional 156,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

