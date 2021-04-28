Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $22.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $304.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 31,306 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Greene sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $29,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 10,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $233,248.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $52,313.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $2,227,725. Company insiders own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

