Analysts Anticipate Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.01 Million

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to announce sales of $27.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $32.00 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $25.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $156.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $179.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $282.90 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $365.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.