Analysts Anticipate Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to announce sales of $27.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $32.00 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $25.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $156.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $179.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $282.90 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $365.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.