First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First American Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First American Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

FAF stock opened at $65.82 on Monday. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in First American Financial by 448.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

