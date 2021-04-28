Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.62 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will announce $46.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.00 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $40.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $220.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.60 million to $224.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $244.77 million, with estimates ranging from $234.70 million to $253.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.06 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.57.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.77 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $977,674.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $422,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,164 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. FMR LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Vocera Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

