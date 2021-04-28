Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

CLNN has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

CLNN stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57 and a beta of -0.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

