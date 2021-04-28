ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

ESE stock opened at $112.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $71.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.06.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,483,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $462,818,000 after purchasing an additional 177,935 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 965,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,891,000 after buying an additional 91,826 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,848,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

