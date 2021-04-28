Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $99.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 144,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.