Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTLT. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $112.73 on Monday. Catalent has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.78.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,871 shares of company stock worth $7,997,007. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $149,074,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $75,616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Catalent by 3,945.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,781,000 after purchasing an additional 269,718 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $24,718,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Catalent by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after purchasing an additional 111,404 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

