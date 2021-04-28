Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,316.75

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,316.75 ($17.20) and traded as high as GBX 2,035 ($26.59). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 2,016 ($26.34), with a volume of 325,304 shares.

AML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,975.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,316.75.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,970 ($25.74) per share, with a total value of £98,500 ($128,690.88).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

