Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,896.66

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,896.66 ($24.78) and traded as high as GBX 2,349 ($30.69). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,337 ($30.53), with a volume of 225,545 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greggs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,748 ($22.84).
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,222.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,896.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69.
About Greggs (LON:GRG)
Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.
