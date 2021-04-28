LHC Group (LHCG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect LHC Group to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. On average, analysts expect LHC Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $216.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.13. LHC Group has a one year low of $116.26 and a one year high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

