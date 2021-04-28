LHC Group (LHCG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect LHC Group to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. On average, analysts expect LHC Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $216.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.13. LHC Group has a one year low of $116.26 and a one year high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.
