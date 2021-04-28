Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HLT opened at $130.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.32. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $130.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

