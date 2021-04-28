Phillips 66 Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 15,990 call options on the company. This is an increase of 590% compared to the average daily volume of 2,317 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,085,000 after acquiring an additional 320,509 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSXP opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSXP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.45.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

