Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Casper Sleep Call Options (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 18,990 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,810% compared to the average daily volume of 994 call options.

In other news, insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $138,597.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,276.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Parikh sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $115,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,957 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Casper Sleep by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

CSPR stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Casper Sleep has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $362.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

