ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Raised to $10.00

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ECN Capital from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ECN Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

ECN Capital stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

