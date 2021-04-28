Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, March 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of Assicurazioni Generali to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $10.22 on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.