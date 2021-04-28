Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on COVTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Covestro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of Covestro stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Covestro has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Covestro had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

