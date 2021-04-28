Wedbush Weighs in on Intel Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intel in a research note issued on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,489,000 after purchasing an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.