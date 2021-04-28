Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) vs. Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Bluegreen Vacations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $4.99 million 4.34 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million 0.40 $17.69 million $0.95 20.87

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate -36.09% -10.37% -8.68% Bluegreen Vacations -12.40% -11.31% -3.60%

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations. The BBX Capital Real Estate segment includes acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures. The Renin segment involves in the design, manufacture, and distribution of sliding doors, door systems and hardware, and home decor products and operates. The BBX Sweet Holdings segment engages in the ownership and management of operating businesses in the confectionery industry, including IT’SUGAR, Hoffman’s Chocolates, and Las Olas Confections and Snacks. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

