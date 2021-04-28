Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

KNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Knight Equity upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $46.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 188.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 34,788 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 75.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

