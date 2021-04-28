Head-To-Head Survey: HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) & KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

0.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of KONE Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HighPeak Energy and KONE Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A -5.71% -0.12% KONE Oyj 9.37% 33.13% 11.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for HighPeak Energy and KONE Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A KONE Oyj 3 7 5 0 2.13

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HighPeak Energy and KONE Oyj’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy N/A N/A $3.79 million N/A N/A KONE Oyj $11.18 billion 4.09 $1.04 billion N/A N/A

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than HighPeak Energy.

Summary

KONE Oyj beats HighPeak Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, the company provides people flow planning and consulting services; and solutions for special buildings and large projects. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.