Old Second Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $381.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.45. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

In related news, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $77,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $78,290 and sold 22,500 shares valued at $297,640. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 154,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after buying an additional 79,006 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after buying an additional 84,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

