Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Boosted by Analyst

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Robert Half International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

RHI has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

RHI stock opened at $88.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $88.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 49,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

