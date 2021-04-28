Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$40.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price raised by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on POW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.30.

Shares of POW stock opened at C$35.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.35. The firm has a market cap of C$23.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$18.79 and a 1 year high of C$35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 17.90.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

