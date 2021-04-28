KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) PT Lowered to C$10.50

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on KP Tissue from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut KP Tissue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.83.

TSE KPT opened at C$10.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$98.69 million and a PE ratio of -50.35. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of C$9.51 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.14.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The business had revenue of C$384.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 1.0599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

